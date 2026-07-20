More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

Cancer, chemo and a kinder worldview

After years of telling the awe-inspiring stories of heroic families living with and touched by disability, I finally understand what it means to be vulnerable.

Elie Klein
During these uncertain times, Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship game between ADI Negev-Nahalat and Beit Halochem Jerusalem was an empowering exhibition of Zionism and resilience. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.
Israel’s National B League Wheelchair Basketball Championship game between ADI Negev-Nahalat and Beit Halochem Jerusalem, June 14, 2026. Credit: Courtesy of ADI.
Elie Klein
Elie Klein Elie Klein
Elie Klein is the North American director of development for ADI (adi-israel.org), Israel’s network of specialized rehabilitative care for those touched by and living with disability, and an international advocate for disability inclusion, equity and access.
(July 20, 2026 / JNS)

Have you ever been vulnerable—to the point where you often rely on others for your immediate needs? Have you ever fought through pain and doubt to take control of your mobility and independence?

Until recently, I had no concept of what this meant. But as you read this, I am battling stage 4 colon cancer, and vulnerability has become my reality.

Though I am blessed with the hope and light of many strong days, I am often overwhelmed by the fear and darkness of my weak days. As the cancer and chemotherapy battle within me, my body does not respond when given even the simplest commands, and I am completely dependent on others, especially during fits of pain that I cannot begin to describe.

And yet, I feel empowered.

After years of telling the awe-inspiring stories of heroic families living with and touched by disability, I finally understand what it means to be vulnerable. It is no longer just a word; it is a learned experience and a badge of honor.

I finally have a window into the struggles of our residents and students. I finally understand the doubts that haunt our rehabilitation patients. I also have a deeper appreciation for the truly unique home and supremely supportive family we have created at ADI—a disability rehabilitation, education and care in Israel.

When you are vulnerable, loving and personalized support is everything. More than ever before, I marvel at the wonderous ways that our dedicated professional staff and passionate volunteers envelop our ADI family members in the kind of care that calms their fears, highlights their strengths and gives them the tools they need to move forward in the same way that my own family is now caring for me.

As I endure the indignity of my physical limitations, clash with the mental fog of “chemo brain,” and grapple with a slight loss of identity, I am also gaining the gift of true perspective, and I am so grateful. While I don’t wish this excruciating experience on anyone, I desperately want to share the accompanying extreme enlightenment with everyone.

As a first step, I urge you, dear reader, to open your mind and expand your heart by committing to the following perspective-shaping principles:

Reflect on the “reality of disability.” Every one of us will be touched by disability in our lifetimes simply because we are human; therefore, treat those who are vulnerable with acceptance and respect, as you would want anyone to treat you and your loved ones.

Engage the senior residents of your community and ask them if they need assistance, and if so, exactly how they would like to be helped.

Give priority to wheelchair and walker users on walkways and in elevators.

Acknowledge wheelchair and walker users if you choose to overtake them while walking or riding a bike. They are people, not impediments, and they deserve your deference.

Respect seats and parking spaces designated for individuals with disabilities, and do not occupy them even for a minute. These are not just spaces but crucial disability resources and hard-earned social capital.

Recognize that the world is a very inaccessible place and do what you can to change this unjust reality, starting with your local synagogues, supermarkets and schools.

Consider how joyful life could be if we all chose kindness as our default.

Whether we are born with a condition, have an accident, battle disease or are lucky enough to take on old age, we will all face disability head-on. If we honor the reality of our shared humanity, we will navigate our own challenges with grace, start to see the world through compassion-colored glasses and be blessed with the precious opportunity to change it for the better.

Health
MORE FROM JNS
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani lights the Empire State Building in celebration of America 250 at The Empire State Building on July 4, 2026 in New York City. Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust.
World News
Netanyahu slams NYC mayor’s arrest threat
The Prime Minister’s Office accused Zohran Mamdani of attacking the Jewish state after the mayor suggested he could arrest the Israeli leader.
July 20, 2026
Joshua Marks
Founding families, regional leaders and guests attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the establishment of the new community of Ebal on Mount Ebal in Samaria, July 16, 2026. Credit: Shomron Regional Council.
Feature
Pioneer families put down roots in new Samaria community of Ebal
The first residents move into caravans on Mount Ebal, overcoming early challenges while advancing a project supporters say will strengthen northern Samaria.
July 20, 2026
Josh Hasten
US Air Force A-10 fighter jet
U.S. News
US bombs Iran for three hours, on ninth consecutive night
“The strikes will continue degrading Iranian military capabilities used to attack commercial vessels and civilian mariners transiting the Strait of Hormuz,” CENTCOM said.
July 19, 2026
JNS Staff
NYPD
U.S. News
Congregants at Queens synagogue attacked with feces will keep praying, ‘be proud Americans,’ rabbi tells JNS
The New York City Police Department told JNS that it is probing two attacks, of oil thrown at Queens synagogues, as hate crimes.
July 19, 2026
JNS Staff
The Jordanian city of Aqaba as seen from the southern Israeli city of Eilat, Feb. 10, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF intercepts missile fragments after Iran attacks southern Jordan
No air-raid sirens were activated.
July 19, 2026
JNS Staff
Tisha B'Av Mark Podwal wide
Jewish Life
Tisha B’Av ‘a call to look inward,’ rabbis say
The fast day, considered the saddest day on the Jewish calendar, is an opportunity for “all people of moral conscience to work together to bring goodness and dispel hate,” Yeshiva University president Ari Berman told JNS.
July 18, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
JNS TV / Straight Up
How one IDF soldier changed minds about Israel on TikTok
July 20, 2026 07:55 AM
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Column
What a grenade in Bint Jbeil can teach us about the Jewish state
Ruthie Blum
Column
JD Vance keeps showing us who he is
Ruthie Blum