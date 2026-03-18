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Joshua Krasna

U.S. President Donald Trump, joined by White House senior staff members, delivers a statement announcing the normalization agreement between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, on Aug. 13, 2020. Credit: White House/Joyce N. Boghosian.
Opinion
Understanding the UAE-Israel diplomatic agreement
There are significant advantages for each of the parties involved, including the United States, and some open questions about just how swiftly real normalization of relations will develop.
Aug. 17, 2020
Joshua Krasna