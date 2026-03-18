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Judy Menikoff

Judy Menikoff

Judy Menikoff is vice chair of World ORT and a former president of Women’s American ORT.

World ORT
Opinion
The love of country in their eyes
A group of 21 students from Israel visit Connecticut to retrieve a sense of normalcy and unity after nearly a year of trauma and war.
Aug. 6, 2024
Judy Menikoff