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Julianna Bat-Simeon

The Arch of Titus in Rome. The arch contains panels depicting the triumphal procession celebrated in 71 C.E. after the Roman victory culminating in the fall of Jerusalem, which is mourned on the Jewish holiday of Tisha B'Av. Credit: Flickr.
Opinion
Making meaning: Tisha B’Av and connecting to Zionism
When we challenge ourselves to be better people and reconnect with God, we also come closer to achieving our goal of living peacefully with each other.
Jul. 9, 2021
Julianna Bat-Simeon