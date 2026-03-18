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Kara Kimmel

Bedouin women participating in the Wadi Attir program. Credit: Jewish National Fund.
Features
Breaking down barriers: Bedouin women take reins of their future in Israel
As the world marks International Women’s Day on March 8, great strides are being made towards higher education and professional training for Bedouin women in Israel.
Mar. 7, 2018
Kara Kimmel