The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Karol Markowicz is a regular columnist at the New York Post and Fox News, and co-author of the best-selling book, Stolen Youth. She is also the host of “The Karol Markowicz Show,” a podcast on iHeartradio.