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Karol Markowicz

Karol Markowicz

Karol Markowicz is a regular columnist at the New York Post and Fox News, and co-author of the best-selling book, Stolen Youth. She is also the host of “The Karol Markowicz Show,” a podcast on iHeartradio.

Jeremy Piven
Opinion
Jeremy Piven and an all-too-apt performance
His character never wises up, but he does reach a breaking point where he can no longer pretend to be something he is not.
Apr. 17, 2024
Karol Markowicz