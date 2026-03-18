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Karys Rhea

The Aafia Foundation.
Opinion
‘To make America great would be to make America Muslim’ says pro-terrorist group that lobbied Congress
A coalition group that openly advocates for convicted terrorists was warmed received this holiday season by presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and other lawmakers in Washington.
Feb. 4, 2020
Karys Rhea
Aafia Siddiqui. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
‘Free Aafia Siddiqui,’ the terrorist?
Nov. 8, 2018
Karys Rhea