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Kevin Jon Williams

Kevin Jon Williams, M.D., is a professor of medicine and cardiovascular sciences.

Yasser Arafat Nobel Prize
Opinion
Trump is better off without the Nobel
While prizes in the sciences go to well-deserving candidates, the peace award has been given to people and groups that fail to live up to its promise.
Oct. 16, 2025
Kevin Jon Williams
Nazi war criminal Adolf Eichmann at his trial in Jerusalem, 1961. Credit: Israel Government Press Office.
Opinion
Israel must resume enforcement of its death penalty for Jew-killers
Apr. 7, 2025
Kevin Jon Williams
Destruction caused by Hamas terrorist on Oct. 7 when they infiltrated Kibbutz Be'eri and slaughtered civilians, Oct. 17, 2023. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Opinion
‘I wanted the world to see what they did to my baby’
Mar. 7, 2024
Kevin Jon Williams
View of the General Assembly Hall of the United Nations. Photo: Arie Leib Abrams/Flash90
Opinion
The UN is no ‘model’ for our children
Model U.N. programs in our schools endorse a viciously antisemitic organization run by dictatorships.
Feb. 5, 2024
Kevin Jon Williams