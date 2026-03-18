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Leon Saltiel

A meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council at the Hofburg in Vienna, 2005. Photo: Mikhail Evstafiev via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Antisemitism is on the rise, even though governments have pledged to fight it
Commitments to fight Jew-hatred must be followed up with action.
Feb. 6, 2023
Leon Saltiel