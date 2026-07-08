KKL-JNF inaugurates ‘Aminadav Forest Hub’ outside Jerusalem

For Israelis and tourists seeking to escape the summer heat in Jerusalem, the newly renovated Aminadav Forest Hub and Yad Kennedy Memorial complex is just a few miles away. The Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF) is behind the project, which creates an environmentally conscious visitor’s center while preserving the site’s historical heritage.

“Jerusalem doesn’t have many natural attractions such as the ocean and the beach, KKL-JNF World Chairman Eyal Ostrinsky told JNS. “Therefore, the forest, the green areas and the open areas are the main attraction for vacation, for relief and so on. It’s also important for us to connect people to those green areas and to make KKL relevant.”

The Aminadav Forest, which covers more than 1700 acres, is one of the largest green areas surrounding Jerusalem, with thousands of trees and miles of bike riding paths. At the center is Yad Kennedy, a large white memorial to US President John F. Kennedy, which is slated for renovation next year.

“Jerusalem is fortunate to be surrounded by one of the most beautiful and unique landscapes in Israel,” Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said at the ceremony inaugurating the forest hub on Tuesday. “The Jerusalem Hills and the forests that surround them are an integral part of the quality of life for the city’s residents and the entire region. That is why our commitment to protecting, preserving, and making them accessible to the public is both deep and long-lasting.

“The new Aminadav Forest Hub is an excellent example of partnership that brings together nature, heritage, and recreation, providing thousands of visitors with a gateway to the unique landscape of the Jerusalem Hills. This is how the vision we set out together with KKL-JNF has become a reality, for the benefit of residents and future generations.”

He also promised that he would not take “one dunam” of KKL land would be taken for building housing, a statement which caused one KKL official to say, “Do we have that on video?”

KKL said the construction and renovation project included restoring and refurbishing the existing forest building, which underwent a complete interior redesign.

In addition, a modern underground service building was constructed, housing a forest ranger’s office, a protected shelter, and a storage facility. An ecological green roof was planted above the structure, while a dedicated water reservoir was built beneath it.

As part of the project, a new interpretive signage system was also installed, providing visitors with detailed information, orientation maps, and recommendations for hiking trails throughout the area. Visitors to the site will also enjoy newly renovated public restrooms.

There is also a new café, Barbehar, which says that it is kosher but open on Shabbat.

The area has long been a magnet for hikers and cyclists, including visitors to Yad Kennedy, the memorial to U.S. President John F. Kennedy atop Mount Aminadav.

“We’ve been riding our bikes up to Yad Kennedy several times a week since I made aliyah 16 years ago,” Michelle Gordon told JNS. “I used to fantasize about a café up here and when I heard there would actually be one I was beside myself.”