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Madeleine Joelson

Madeleine Joelson is a managing director of the Counter Extremism Project.

Hizb ut-Tahrir in Copenhagen, Denmark
Opinion
America must wake up to the danger of the UK-banned Hizb ut-Tahrir
The group, prohibited in more than 25 countries, is steeped in deeply radical, antisemitic and anti-Western rhetoric.
Jan. 31, 2024
Daniel Roth