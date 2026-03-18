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Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen

Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, U.S. President Bill Clinton and PLO head Yasser Arafat at the signing of the Oslo Accords, Sept. 13, 1993. Photo by Vince Musi/The White House.
Opinion
The Oslo discord
The 1990s interim agreements with the Palestinians are based on failed premises that have created terror hotbeds. It is time to chart a new path forward.
Sep. 5, 2022
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
Hassan Nasrallah
Opinion
What does Hezbollah want?
Aug. 23, 2022
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
Israeli soldiers at a breach in the security fence, near Hebron, May 23, 2021. Photo by Wisam Hashlamoun.
Opinion
Does the security fence provide security?
Apr. 5, 2022
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
Bedouin riot over tree-planting by the Jewish National Fund outside the village of al-Atrash in the Negev Desert on Jan. 13, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel’s new war of independence
It’s time to acknowledge that throwing money at the problem of lawlessness in the Negev, and denying its source, cannot work.
Mar. 24, 2022
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
Israeli police clash with Bedouins during a protest against tree planting by the Jewish National Fund, outside the Bedouin village of al-Atrash in the Negev desert, Jan. 13, 2022. Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90.
Opinion
Negev riots: Challenge and opportunity
The fight in the Negev is an opportunity for Zionist Israeli society to return to its roots of re-establishing the Zionist vision of redemption for the people and land.
Jan. 16, 2022
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
Taliban fighters inside the presidential palace in Kabul. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
The Taliban’s victory of faith
The U.S. defeat in Afghanistan is a lesson for the world regarding the tremendous role spiritual strength plays in winning wars.
Aug. 23, 2021
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
Celebrations in the streets of Khan Yunis in the Gaza Strip following a ceasefire brokered by Egypt between Israel and Hamas, May 21, 2021. Photo by Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
Opinion
The Gaza war ended, the Hamas problem remains
Israel’s relations with Hamas in the coming months will be tested first and foremost by the strengthening of its sovereignty in Jerusalem.
May. 23, 2021
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
Security forces inspect the scene where a man was shot dead in Lod, central Israel, on Dec. 28, 2020. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel must wake up to its existential domestic threat
The Israeli government is in denial about the growing violent anarchy in the Negev, Galilee and certain cities.
Jan. 12, 2021
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
The coronavirus unit at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center, Ichilov Hospital, in Tel Aviv on May 4, 2020. Photo by Yossi Aloni/Flash90.
Opinion
Coronavirus: Improvisation is key to a successful response
The COVID-19 crisis is the kind of rare and massively consequential event that overshadows all lessons learned in the past, and tackling it requires an open, flexible and decentralized approach.
May. 5, 2020
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
Tel Hai
Opinion
The Israeli election and the battle of Tel Hai
The heated debate among the Yishuv leadership that preceded the century-old conflict continues to this day, and sheds light on the decline of the Zionist left.
Mar. 5, 2020
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
U.S. President Donald Trump listens as Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers remarks on the details of the Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan in the East Room of the White House on Jan. 28, 2020. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead.
Opinion
Trump’s peace plan is not a plan of action
Still, Israel should say “yes” to the Mideast proposal, just like David Ben-Gurion accepted the 1947 U.N. Partition plan and then rode on the waves of emerging phenomena to shape the future State of Israel.
Feb. 26, 2020
Maj. Gen. (res.) Gershon Hacohen
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