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Mara Fahl

Noa Tishby. Photo by Alon Shafransky.
Features
Passion for advocacy: Meet Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Anti-Semitism
Noa Tishby, Israel’s Special Envoy for Combating Anti-Semitism and Delegitimization of Israel, shares her vision for the future of Jewish education.
Jun. 29, 2022
Mara Fahl