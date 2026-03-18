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Max Rosenblum

American Jewish University. Credit: aju.edu.
Opinion
Generation after generation, a program captivates young Jewish adults worldwide
Inspired by the spirit of the Israeli kibbutz movement, educator Dr. Shlomo Bardin founded Brandeis Collegiate Institute in 1941 for those ages 20 to 29 to explore their culture and their community.
Mar. 11, 2022
Max Rosenblum