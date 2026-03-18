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Maxim D. Shrayer

Thousands gather at Tel Aviv's Habima Square to watch Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy deliver a Zoom address to the Knesset, March 20, 2022. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Opinion
The Passover offensive and the Easter(n) promises
Paschal reflections on war, hope and deliverance in Ukraine.
Apr. 24, 2022
Maxim D. Shrayer
New immigrants from North America arrive in Israel on a Group Aliyah Flight sponsored by Nefesh B'Nefesh. Aug. 14, 2019. Credit: Flash90.
Opinion
The lonely American refusenik
Aug. 15, 2021
Maxim D. Shrayer