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Michal Divon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump, Bahrain Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al-Zayani and UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyani sign the Abraham Accords on the South Lawn of the White House in Wasington, D.C., Sept. 15, 2020. Credit: Tia Dufour/White House.
Opinion
The makings of a true peace
The historic Israel-UAE agreement is changing social dynamics for Israelis and Emiratis alike.
Oct. 11, 2020
Michal Divon