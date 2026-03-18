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Mor Greenberg

Mor Greenberg

Mor Greenberg is the founder of Mor Media Group and a former vice president at ColdSpark.

Tucker Carlson
Opinion
The GOP’s progress with Jewish voters is in jeopardy
The lies, the conspiracies and flirtations with extremism from parts of the party must be called out from the top down.
Nov. 4, 2025
Mor Greenberg