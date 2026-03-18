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Moshe Koppel

Israel’s Supreme Court. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Democracy vs. juristocracy
None of the constraints on the court taken for granted elsewhere exist in Israel—those who hysterically argue against any limitation on judicial review are actually trying to create a juristocracy.
Jun. 17, 2019
Moshe Koppel