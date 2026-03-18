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Patrick Dunleavy

Jalil Muntaqim, aka Anthony Bottom, a former Black Panther and Black Liberation Army veteran convicted for the killing of multiple police officers during the 1970s and 1980s, during an August 2000 interview. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
Anti-Semitic cop killer to speak at university
Having a domestic terrorist responsible for a series of bombings and murders during the 1970s and ’80s speak with the students on campus dishonors the memory of the lives taken.
Mar. 18, 2022
Patrick Dunleavy
Opinion
CAIR continues its ‘Wall of Resistance’ against law enforcement
Nov. 19, 2018
Patrick Dunleavy