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Trump admin’s $200 million to Red Cross offers chance to press it over Oct. 7 hostages, B’nai B’rith tells JNS

The International Committee of the Red Cross “failed every test with respect to Israelis held captive by Hamas terrorists,” said Rabbi Eric Fusfield of B’nai B’rith.

Aaron Bandler
U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio delivers opening remarks at the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism at the U.S. State Department, in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2026. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.
U.S. Secretary Marco Rubio delivers opening remarks at the Ministerial on the Resurgence of Political Terrorism at the U.S. State Department, in Washington, D.C., July 16, 2026. Credit: Freddie Everett/U.S. State Department.
(July 24, 2026 / JNS)

The Trump administration should use Thursday’s announcement that it is providing more than $200 million to the International Committee of the Red Cross, as well as the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, to demand that the ICRC “show accountability for its shameful performance during the Israeli hostage crisis,” Rabbi Eric Fusfield, director of legislative affairs at B’nai B’rith International, told JNS.

The U.S. State Department stated that the aid to the ICRC and IFRC will go toward disaster and humanitarian assistance. “Today’s contributions support organizations that respond quickly when disasters strike, provide unparalleled access to people in need in conflict settings, and leverage preexisting worldwide disaster and humanitarian response infrastructure,” it said.

Fusfield told JNS that “the ICRC failed every test with respect to Israelis held captive by Hamas terrorists.”

“They never met with the hostages, never assured them comfort or medical supplies, never demanded proof of life and never did anything to speed their release,” he said. “The ICRC has much to answer for, and the U.S. and the international community should demand those answers.”

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Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler Aaron Bandler
Aaron Bandler is an award-winning national reporter at JNS based in Los Angeles. Originally from the San Francisco Bay Area, he worked for nearly eight years at the Jewish Journal, and before that, at the Daily Wire.
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