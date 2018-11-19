More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Opinion

CAIR continues its ‘Wall of Resistance’ against law enforcement

Given the reality of the dual problem of radicalization and recidivism, who would object to a program that seeks collaborative work between law enforcement and community organizations?

Patrick Dunleavy
Patrick Dunleavy
(Nov. 19, 2018 / JNS)

Several years ago, the Investigative Project on Terrorism exposed the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR)’s deep-seated hostility towards law-enforcement agencies. This hostility was vividly displayed in a poster produced by CAIR’s California chapter that depicted a law-enforcement officer, complete with dark trench coat and hat, lurking in a neighborhood as doors slammed in the officer’s face. The poster exhorted followers to refuse to talk with the FBI and to “Build a Wall of Resistance.”

CAIR’s anger grew out of the FBI’s blacklisting the organization from outreach programs after an investigation into its involvement in financing Hamas, a State Department-designated foreign terrorist organization.

CAIR spokesman Ibrahim Hooper claimed that the poster was being misinterpreted and blamed it on “Muslim bashers” and an “Islamophobic hate machine.” The local CAIR chapter eventually removed the poster from its website at the request of the national headquarters.

Outwardly, CAIR claims to want to work with law-enforcement agencies to “protect our nation,” but recent actions by its San Francisco chapter reveal that the policy to “Build a Wall of Resistance” continues to be its driving force.

Case in point: The Alameda County Sheriff’s Department was awarded a grant from the Department of Homeland Security’s Countering Violent Extremism program. The grant is to fund a program that would address the issue of inmate radicalization and also assist with the successful re-entry of released prisoners to the community.

In the initial application for the grant, the sheriff’s department partnered with the Ta’leef Collective, a Muslim nonprofit located in Freemont, Calif.

Sheriff’s department staff met with Ta’leef founder Usama Canon, a former California Department of Corrections chaplain, and Micah Anderson, director of Ta’leef’s wellness program, to formalize the grant application. Sheriff Gregory Ahern described Ta’leef as an organization that had “extensive experience in providing mental-health and spiritual-wellness services to justice-involved individuals.”

One of the goals of the program was to “assist those individuals most susceptible to violent extremism.” In other words, they wanted to help inmates avoid radicalizing influences from extremist groups seeking new members.

Acknowledging the threat of prison radicalization would seem to be a no-brainer given the studies that have been done on the issue both here and abroad. This was also the initial finding of the FBI’s Correctional Intelligence Initiative program begun in 2003, which found the U.S. prison system “represents a sizable pool of individuals vulnerable to radicalization.”

The most recent study by George Washington University’s Program on Extremism found prison radicalization “to be a major factor in how the threat of terrorism will unfold over the next decade.”

In an earlier study, GWU found that prison radicalization was “evolving,” and that “a broader approach is needed,” which would include community and religious leaders.

Given the reality of the dual problem of radicalization and recidivism, who would object to a program that seeks collaborative work between law enforcement and community organizations? Enter Zahra Billoo, executive director of the Council of American Islamic Relations, San Francisco Bay Area chapter. Billoo was on the job when her chapter published that “Wall of Resistance” image on social media.

She believes that the program unfairly targets Muslims, and that law enforcement only uses the CVE programs to spy on the Muslim community. Billoo also believes that all DHS CVE funding is “tainted” because it comes from the Trump administration, even though the Obama administration started the program.

It would appear that CAIR is attempting to hide behind its political opposition to U.S. President Donald Trump even though the group was previously opposed to cooperating with law enforcement in general. Given statements like this from one of CAIR’s outspoken leaders we should not be surprised for the renewed call for resistance against any law-enforcement agency that seeks to develop a viable program that deals with violent extremism and prison radicalization.

Pressure from CAIR caused Ta’leef leader Usama Canon to withdraw from the program with the Alameda County Sheriff’s Department. Sheriff Ahern replaced Ta’Leef with Oakland’s Mind Body Awareness Project. It should be noted that its director, Micah Anderson, still runs Ta’leef’s wellness program.

This is not the only incident where CAIR sought to derail a partnership between law enforcement and community leaders in effectively dealing with radicalization.

In June, CAIR filed a lawsuit against the city of Los Angeles for accepting a CVE grant of $425,000 to combat radicalization.

Two months later, under pressure from CAIR and other Muslim activist groups, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that he would not accept the DHS grant money.

CAIR may have taken a derogatory poster down from its website, but it continues to vilify any law-enforcement agency that seeks DHS funding to combat radicalizing influences in its community.

Its continued obstinacy only harms the Muslim community. It erodes the community’s trust in law enforcement—a necessary component in combating crime and violent extremism.

The “Wall of Resistance” has become an impediment to combating violent extremism and radicalization. It needs to come down.

Patrick Dunleavy, an IPT Senior Fellow, is the former Deputy Inspector General for New York State Department of Corrections and author ofThe Fertile Soil of Jihad.” He currently teaches a class on terrorism for the United States Military Special Operations School.

EXPLORE JNS
Trump
U.S. News
Trump ‘low-keying’ talks with Iran, opts for economic pressure
The regime “is in very bad shape” economically and cannot pay its troops due to the U.S. naval blockade on Iranian ports, said the U.S. president.
August 10, 2026 03:13 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate amid rubble in the Gaza Strip. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
Netanyahu spokesman to JNS: Hamas must disarm before Gaza pullout
The Islamist group is “just as committed to terrorism today” as it was on Oct. 7, 2023, according to Doron Spielman.
August 10, 2026 08:27 AM
Joshua Marks
The coastal patrol ship USS Tempest (PC 2) transits the Strait of Hormuz, Dec. 2, 2020. Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Riggs/U.S. Navy.
World News
Iran conditions opening the Strait of Hormuz on US meeting its demands
Washington must “compensate” the Islamic Republic for war damages, said Tehran’s Supreme National Security Council.
Aug. 9, 2026
JNS Staff
Washington State Legislative Building Olympia Capitol
U.S. News
Democrat, who told JNS it wasn’t ‘fair’ as non-member to call Hamas terror group, leads in tight Washington state primary
Some 109 votes separate Luc Jasmin III, whose father resigned from a state panel after making antisemitic remarks, and the Republican candidate.
Aug. 8, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
08:59
Israel: Iran appoints top official wanted for role in Argentina AMIA bombing
08:46
US envoy marks 25 years since Sbarro bombing, vows pursuit of terrorist
08:37
Israel will not leave Gaza until Hamas is disarmed, Likud minister vows
08:33
Shuafat man indicted for impersonating rival, threatening Israeli officials
08:11
Tourist visits to Israel up 28% in July
07:42
Venezuelan chief rabbi asks Caracas to restore ties with Israel
07:22
Germany sees Gaza plan as path toward Hamas disarmament
07:21
Lebanese, Egyptian FMs discuss Beirut-Jerusalem talks
07:12
Israeli, US researchers note carp relatives resist a virus
06:41
Colombian president says Israel will find in his country ‘a determined ally’
06:11
Rothman: Jews entering Area A of Judea and Samaria face ‘danger of death’
05:42
First structures head to Kibbutz Dafna under northern-border growth plan
05:35
Iran: To open Hormuz, US must compensate us for war, end blockade
05:12
Israeli Foreign Ministry delegation tours Judea and Samaria
04:44
Syria, Russia agree to restructure Moscow’s military presence
04:23
Australian court rejects terrorism supervision order for Sydney vandal
04:21
Extreme heat to sweep Israel
04:11
Minister Eli Cohen: Until Hamas disarms, IDF ‘will not move a millimeter’
03:56
Somaliland children return home after medical treatment in Israel
03:37
UN officials get look at Israel’s fight against organized crime
03:10
Israel to offer 20,000 discounted homes, plots to reservists
03:05
Religious Zionism MK: Israeli withdrawals invite terrorism
02:42
Mladenov: Israel not required to withdraw from Gaza until Hamas disarms
02:33
IDF to raze home of Palestinian terrorist who murdered Yehuda Sherman
02:19
CENTCOM: 55 vessels redirected as part of Iran blockade
01:52
Pezeshkian names former IRGC chief Rezaei Iran security council secretary
01:44
IDF destroys Hezbollah tunnel in Southern Lebanon
01:21
Trump signals economic pressure over new strikes on Iran
14:19
Jewish National Fund advances biggest-ever investment for Israel’s north
13:48
Father of Sbarro bombing victim marks 25 years since attack
13:28
Israel’s ambassador-designate to Japan attends Nagasaki bombing memorial
12:37
Israel’s official X account marks International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples
12:07
Border Police find Palestinian in car trunk at Jerusalem crossing
11:46
UNICEF-coordinated survey finds Gaza acute malnutrition at 0.2%-0.8%
11:22
Iran claims president met Mojtaba Khamenei
10:55
CRIF marks anniversary of 1982 Jo Goldenberg attack
10:25
Religious Zionism Party posts Samaria road signs to keep drivers out of PA areas
09:44
Huckabee, Israeli tourism officials launch strategic cooperation
09:05
Smotrich hails Netanyahu’s rejection of Gaza disarmament roadmap
08:22
Netanyahu dismisses ‘wave of rumors’ about Israeli retreat
07:52
Netanyahu: No Palestinian state while I am prime minister
07:22
Israeli families enter new town in northern Samaria
07:04
Netanyahu: Israel rejects Board of Peace roadmap on Hamas disarmament
06:48
Sen. Cruz: ‘Terrorists are celebrating’ El-Sayed’s victory
06:40
Nefesh B’Nefesh brings 100,000th immigrant to Israel
06:11
Iranian outlet claims ‘first video’ of Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei
05:53
CENTCOM: 53 commercial vessels redirected under Iran blockade
05:42
Report: Pentagon presses arms makers to ramp up production amid Iran war
05:19
Iranian FM: Message exchange with US does not constitute negotiations
05:12
Huckabee marks 25 years since Hamas Sbarro bombing
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump’s Iran whiplash may be part of the plan
August 9, 2026 06:28 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Yuval David
Opinion
Boy George did what too many entertainment and LGBT people won’t do
Yuval David
Fiamma Nirenstein
Column
Want peace with Israel? Lift the siege
Fiamma Nirenstein