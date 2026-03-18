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Patti Munter

A view of the skyline of Rochester, N.Y. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
America’s failing Jewish establishment: The case of the Rochester Federation
The city’s community leadership has become so wedded to the new “progressive” ideology that it forbids community discussions, inquiries or challenges to it.
Jun. 21, 2021
Patti Munter