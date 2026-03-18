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Phyllis Heideman

A pile of shoes worn by Jews murdered at Auschwitz. Photo: Bibi595
Opinion
Preserving silent witnesses to the Holocaust
The shoes of the children murdered at Auschwitz are a testimony to the truth that hate seeks to deny.
Sep. 22, 2022
Phyllis Heideman
Nazi memorabilia set to be auctioned off by Pentagon Auctions. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
A wrongful salute to Nazi symbols
Aug. 17, 2022
Phyllis Heideman
Jewish youngsters in Poland to participate in the annual March of the Living gaze into the Auschwitz-Birkenau camp site, April 16, 2015. Credit: Yossi Zeliger/Flash90.
Opinion
In every generation ...
Apr. 19, 2022
Phyllis Heideman