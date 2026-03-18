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Qanta A. Ahmed

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Opinion
America’s new anti-Semitism begins with cultural erasure of US Jews
As a Muslim woman committed to combating radical Islam, I research contemporary anti-Semitism, particularly Islamist anti-Semitism, and have found that Jews are facing hatred from three directions.
Jan. 30, 2022
Qanta A. Ahmed