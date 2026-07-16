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American businessman and husband of Code Pink founder under investigation for foreign agent, tax violations

A federal grand jury is investigating whether Neville Roy Singham violated the Foreign Agents Registration Act and federal tax laws through a network of nonprofits.

Mike Wagenheim
Gavel, Courtroom
Gavel on a courtroom table. Credit: Joe Gratz via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

American businessman Neville Roy Singham, husband of Code Pink co-founder Jodie Evans, is under criminal investigation by a federal grand jury over potential violations of the Foreign Agents Registration Act and federal tax laws, according to CBS News.

A grand jury in the Southern District of New York is examining whether Singham unlawfully funneled money through nonprofits he controls and made false statements on required IRS filings for those organizations, according to people familiar with the investigation cited by CBS. The probe reportedly began as a FARA investigation before expanding into possible tax violations.

He has not been charged with a crime.

Singham founded the IT consulting firm Thoughtworks and amassed a fortune after selling it for about $785 million in 2017. He later relocated his operations to Shanghai and has since financed a global network of nonprofits and think tanks.

Previous reporting by The New York Times and The Free Press, cited by CBS, alleged that Singham routed hundreds of millions of dollars through shell companies and other opaque entities while promoting pro-Beijing messaging. Those reports said his donations at one point covered as much as 25% of Code Pink’s operating budget. The anti-Israel activist group, which had previously criticized China’s human-rights record, later defended Beijing against allegations that it committed genocide against Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang.

Code Pink has become one of the most vocal anti-Israel activist groups in the United States. The organization describes itself as “a feminist grassroots organization working to end U.S. wars and militarism.” Israel barred members of the organization from entering the country in 2018 over its support for the anti-Israel boycott, divestment and sanctions movement.

Singham has also drawn scrutiny from congressional Republicans, who have sought records related to his nonprofit network amid questions about whether he has acted on behalf of Chinese interests in the United States. Rep. Jason Smith (R-Mo.), chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee, has demanded documents from several organizations tied to Singham as part of an ongoing oversight investigation.

Legal Affairs
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
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