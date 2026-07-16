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ADL updates Democratic Socialists of America report, adds information on Mamdani, political candidates

A spokesperson for the organization told JNS that the updated report includes “anything that pertains to Zionism and Israel, including the ‘loyalty test’ for its members and declarations that show support or justification for terrorism, and that target Jewish people.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Zohran Mamdani
Zohran Mamdani is sworn in as mayor of New York City at the City Hall subway station in Manhattan, Jan. 1, 2026. Credit: New York City Mayor’s Office.
(July 16, 2026 / JNS)

The Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism released a substantially updated version of its backgrounder on the Democratic Socialists of America on Wednesday, adding material from the past two years and highlighting New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani as an example of an elected official advancing an anti-Israel agenda.

“The previous update to that backgrounder was in September 2024,” an ADL spokesperson told JNS. “Anything that happened between now and then has been added, especially anything that pertains to Zionism and Israel, including the ‘loyalty test’ for its members and declarations that show support or justification for terrorism, and that target Jewish people.”

Among the report’s new sections is one on DSA-backed candidates and elected officials, with Mamdani described as “the most prominent example.” The ADL cites his revocation of two New York City executive orders related to Jews and Israel, as well as remarks at a June 2026 rally in which he referred to AIPAC as “monsters.”

The backgrounder also names three DSA-backed candidates: Darializa Avila Chevalier, New York Assemblywoman Claire Valdez and U.S. Senate candidate Aber Kawas.

Another addition examines the DSA’s 2025 resolution making anti-Zionism a requirement for endorsed candidates and members in good standing. According to the ADL, members can face expulsion for supporting positions such as “Israel has a right to defend itself,” opposing the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, or maintaining affiliations with organizations including AIPAC, J Street and Democratic Majority for Israel.

The updated backgrounder also compiles statements by DSA national leaders, caucuses and local chapters that the ADL says praised or justified Hamas and the terrorist groups attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

It further cites a Seattle Nakba Day rally in May 2026, co-sponsored by DSA Seattle, where participants chanted “death, death to Zionists” and displayed Hamas and Hezbollah flags.

U.S. Politics Anti-Israel Bias
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
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