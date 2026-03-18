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Rabbi Dr. Ari Sytner

Rabbi Dr. Ari Sytner (center) with community members in Pittsburgh, there to provide comfort after 11 Jewish worshippers were shot and killed by a gunman the Tree of Life*Or L’Simcha Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018. Credit: Courtesy.
Features
Returning to synagogue, how do we speak to our children about Pittsburgh?
It can be more difficult for some than others, based upon how the brain processes stress, as well as previous exposures to traumatic incidents. Here are some suggestions on how to help.
Nov. 2, 2018
Rabbi Dr. Ari Sytner