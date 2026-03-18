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Rabbi Isak Alaluf

Rabbi Dr. Elie Abadie (left) at Dubai’s Crossroads of Civilizations Museum, Dec. 6, 2020. Credit: Mustafa Fardan.
Opinion
For a future of peace, Jews and Muslims should build bridges
As our Muslim neighbors observe Ramadan, we will be observing Iyar, the month of healing. Let’s take the opportunity to bring reconciliation between communities around the world.
Apr. 8, 2021
Rabbi Isak Alaluf