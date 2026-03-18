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Rabbi Moshe Scheiner

From left: Rebbetzin Dinie Scheiner, Rabbi Moshe Scheiner and Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz at a Palm Beach Synagogue/Shiloh Partnership tree-planting event in Shiloh. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Synagogue is a crucial ‘Divine dwelling’ for Jewish unity
The need for a common sanctuary is greater today than ever before.
Aug. 17, 2021
Rabbi Moshe Scheiner