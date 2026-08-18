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NYC public housing sees record-low violent crime in 2026

Murders, shootings, shooting victims and robberies all fell to their lowest levels for the first seven months of any year, according to the governor’s office.

Hochul Tisch
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul visits NYPD precinct with New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Brooklyn, N.Y. Aug. 18, 2026. Credit: Susan Watts/Office of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
(Aug. 18, 2026 / JNS)

New York City public housing recorded its lowest levels of murders, shootings, shooting victims and robberies in the first seven months of 2026, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Police Department Commissioner Jessica S. Tisch announced on Tuesday.

Murders in public housing fell 45% from the same period in 2025, from 20 to 11, while shooting incidents declined 33.3%, from 81 to 54, according to NYPD data. Shooting victims fell 35.2%, from 91 to 59, and robberies dropped 19.3%, from 519 to 419.

Overall major crime in public housing declined 6.3%, from 3,387 incidents in the first seven months of 2025 to 3,174 this year. The figures represent the safest first seven months of any year for New York City public housing, according to the governor’s office.

“When I became governor, I made public safety my top priority,” Hochul stated. “For the last five years, I have made unprecedented investments in public safety—nearly $4 billion—to support law enforcement and their efforts to tackle crime head-on.”

“Every dollar we invest, and every partnership we build, strengthens our efforts to make New York safer,” she added.

Hochul and Tisch visited NYPD Police Service Area 2 in Brooklyn on Tuesday. The unit serves 42 New York City Housing Authority developments within the 73rd, 75th and 77th precincts in Brooklyn North.

Shooting incidents in the service area fell 40% from the first seven months of 2025, while shooting victims declined 45.5%, according to the governor’s office.

The NYPD Housing Bureau is responsible for public safety in city housing developments serving nearly half a million residents, employees and visitors. It works with resident patrols, community groups and development managers to reduce crime and address quality-of-life concerns in and around the developments, Hochul’s office stated.

Hochul also highlighted state funding for the NYPD. The state committed an additional $77 million this year for enhanced subway patrols, following a $77 million allocation for the initiative in fiscal year 2026. Her office said New York has invested or committed more than $150 million for the NYPD since 2025.

The funding supports additional NYPD overtime and the deployment of officers on trains and subway platforms, particularly during overnight hours. Hochul announced the additional $77 million in December 2025 as part of an effort to increase police presence in the subway system.

Statewide, Hochul’s office said index crime has fallen 10%, with declines across all seven major crime categories. It also said shooting deaths have declined by more than 60% since her first full year in office.

“I remain grateful to Police Commissioner Tisch and the brave men and women of law enforcement who are instrumental in this work,” Hochul stated. “Their continued dedication to driving down crime is producing real, measurable results for our communities.”

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