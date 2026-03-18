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Regina Brett

Click photo to download. Caption: Monica Lewinsky. Credit: Helene C. Stikkel.
U.S. News
Monica Lewinsky interview re-opens old tale of ‘That Woman’
May. 21, 2014
Regina Brett
Click photo to download. Caption: National Action Network Los Angeles participants march alongside Staples Center in Los Angeles in reaction to the Donald Sterling scandal on April 29. Credit: Craig Dietrich via Wikimedia Commons
U.S. News
Donald Sterling is pathetic, but he doesn’t speak for all Jews
May. 5, 2014
Regina Brett
U.S. President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama mark the beginning of Passover with a seder at the White House on April 18, 2011. Credit: Pete Souza/White House.
Jewish Life
That first Passover
Apr. 7, 2014
Regina Brett