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Remko Leemhuis

Remko Leemhuis

Remko Leemhuis is the director of the American Jewish Committee office in Berlin.

Friedrich Merz
Opinion
With arms embargo on Israel, Germany crosses a historic red line
Chancellor Friedrich Merz has severely weakened his ability to prevent harmful E.U. measures against the Jewish state from being passed.
Aug. 20, 2025
Remko Leemhuis