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Roberta Rosenthal Kwall

A poster for the Netflix show "My Unorthodox Life." Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
‘My Unorthodox Life’ doesn’t show how Orthodox women rock the world of Jewish law
The new Netflix show may be just entertainment for many, but its skewed representation undermines the achievements of Orthodox women and creates negative perceptions that hurt not only the Orthodox but also all Jews.
Jul. 22, 2021
Roberta Rosenthal Kwall