Police seek suspects in antisemitic vandalism at 9/11 memorial in Wisconsin

Police in Lisbon, Wis., are seeking suspects accused of spray-painting antisemitic graffiti on a local 9/11 memorial earlier this month.

Authorities said swastikas, a Star of David and other graffiti were discovered on the Lisbon Village Hall building and the nearby 9/11 memorial on May 9. The vandalism also included “Matthew 6” and “Romans 4,” referring to chapters in the New Testament.

The memorial, dedicated in 2011, includes a steel beam recovered from the World Trade Center. Crews later removed the graffiti using specialized cleaning agents to avoid damaging the artifact.

On Tuesday, Lieutenant Nicholas Wenzel of the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office asked the public for “assistance in identifying those responsible for this vandalism,” encouraging anyone with information about the incident or suspicious activity in the area to contact detectives with tips.

The Milwaukee Jewish Federation, Jewish Community Relations Council of Milwaukee and Congregation Emanu-El of Waukesha condemned the vandalism and thanked the sheriff’s department for continuing the investigation.