More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Brandeis Center exploring legal options after Brooklyn food co-op boycotts Israel

“These movements don’t stop with a boycott. We know where this is going, and that’s why we are going to get out ahead of it,” an attorney at the center told JNS.

May 27, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
The Park Slope Food Coop in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Credit: ajay_suresh via Creative Commons.
The Park Slope Food Coop in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Credit: ajay_suresh via Creative Commons.
( May 27, 2026 / JNS )

The Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law is weighing whether to sue the Park Slope Food Coop after the Brooklyn, N.Y., store voted on Tuesday night to boycott Israeli products.

Omer Wiczyk, senior counsel at the center, told JNS that he has been in contact with “numerous” members of the co-op both before and after the vote and is “looking aggressively to see what recourse we can take through the legal process.”

“These types of boycott, divestment and sanctions resolutions end up bubbling over into more aggressive antisemitic conduct,” he told JNS. “They are inherently antisemitic and anti-Israeli, and these movements don’t stop with a boycott.”

“We know where this is going, and that’s why we are going to get out ahead of it,” he said.

The attorney noted that supporters of the boycott measure made antisemitic comments, including someone saying during a co-op debate that “Jewish supremacism is a problem in this country.” Some at the meeting applauded the latter statement.

“‘Jewish supremacy’ is a classic dog whistle, a classic antisemitic trope,” Wiczyk told JNS. “It shows intent. When the members of the coop that are advocating in favor of the resolution are talking about ‘Jewish supremacy’ and applauding each other, it indicates to you that—is this really about the treatment of Palestinians or something else?”

“There is evidence of antisemitic animus going back 18 months,” he said.

Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a writer in Seattle.
EXPLORE JNS
A memorial, incorporating a steel beam from the World Trade Center, for the victims of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, outside the Elmont Memorial Library in Elmont, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2019. Credit: Chumash11 via Wikimedia Commons.
U.S. News
Police seek suspects in antisemitic vandalism at 9/11 memorial in Wisconsin
On May 9, vandals spray-painted antisemitic symbols and Bible references on the Waukesha County memorial, which includes a steel beam from the World Trade Center.
May 27, 2026
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to members of his Cabinet speak during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House on May 27, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump hints at conditioning Iran deal on Arab states recognizing Israel
“I’m not sure we should make the deal if they don’t sign,” the U.S. president said at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday. “I think they owe that to us.”
May 27, 2026
Andrew Bernard
Protesters near Gracie Mansion demanding the removal of Mayor Zohran Mamdani, May 26, 2026. Photo by Debra Nussbaum Cohen.
U.S. News
NYC councilwoman under fire for invoking hell on Muslim rally-goers outside Gracie Mansion
The protest was “a powerful show of solidarity,” Jayne Zirkle of the Lawfare Project told JNS. “To condemn people for attending such an event is to condemn the very principles of freedom our nation was founded on.”
May 27, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Depiction of Jehu King of Israel giving tribute to King Shalmaneser III of Assyria, on the Black Obelisk of Shalmaneser III from Nimrud, circa 827 BC, in the British Museum, London. Credit: Steven G. Johnson via Wikemedia Commons
World News
British Museum postpones lecture on ancient Israel, cites ‘security concerns’
“If publicly-funded institutions cannot host such events without folding to pressure, serious questions arise about that funding,” a Jewish House of Lords member said.
May 27, 2026
Israel Defense Forces soldiers during ground operations against Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Southern Lebanon, May 2026. Credit: IDF Spokesperson's Unit.
Israel News
IDF strikes Hezbollah in Lebanon, some 550 such targets since beginning of the week
The attacks followed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s announcement on Tuesday that the IDF is deepening its operations in Lebanon.
May 27, 2026
Seattle Police Car
U.S. News
Rock thrown through front door of Seattle Chabad
Police said the incident at Chabad of Northwest Seattle is not currently being investigated as a hate crime.
May 27, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Caroline Glick
JNS TV / Straight Up
Caroline Glick on Hezbollah, Iran, and Israel’s next regional challenge
May. 27, 2026
Daniel Seaman
THE COLUMN
Stephen M. Flatow. Credit: Courtesy.
Column
Is this candidate good for the Jews?
Stephen M. Flatow
Rabbi Yossy Goldman. Credit: Ricci Goldstein Photography.
Column
Replicas and lookalikes
Rabbi Yossy Goldman