IDF slays senior Hamas weapons maker in central Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a targeted strike in the central Gaza Strip on Sunday, killing a Hamas terrorist involved in weapons production, the military said on Monday.

The IDF identified the terrorist as Mohammad Abu Mallouh, whom it described as a key figure in Hamas’ production headquarters and a source of technical knowledge for the terrorist organization.

According to the IDF, Abu Mallouh continued manufacturing weapons during the ceasefire, posing a threat to Israeli troops operating in Gaza and to Israeli civilians.

The IDF said it took steps to minimize civilian harm prior to the strike, including the use of precision-guided munitions and aerial surveillance.

Israeli forces under the IDF’s Southern Command remain deployed in line with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations against what the military described as immediate threats.

Israeli forces on Friday killed a Hamas terrorist who infiltrated the Zikim base during the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks, the IDF said on Sunday.

Louay Hisham Mahmoud Basal, a member of Hamas’s Zeitoun Battalion in Gaza City who served as a sniper, was killed in a targeted strike after being identified as an immediate threat to Israeli troops, according to the IDF.

The military said intelligence assessments indicated Basal had participated in the Oct. 7 assault and had recently been involved in planning attacks against IDF forces.