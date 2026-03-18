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Sam Joffe

A panel of millennial Jewish leaders discussing ways to combat anti-Semitism in New York City, Aug. 7, 2019. Photo by Romy Ronen.
Antisemitism
Jewish millennials address ways to counter anti-Semitism online
Allowing anti-Semitic rhetoric to go unchecked leads to an emboldening of such dangerous dialogue. The goal is to call out anti-Semitism when it rears its head—on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and other popular mediums.
Aug. 15, 2019
Sam Joffe