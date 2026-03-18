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Sandra Parker

Sandra Hagee Parker

Sandra Hagee Parker is the chairwoman of the Christians United for Israel Action Fund.

A man holds a burning American flag during a rally outside the former U.S. embassy in Tehran as Iranians mark the 45th anniversary of the start of the 1979 Iran hostage crisis, Nov. 3, 2024. Photo by ATTA KENARE/AFP via Getty Images.
Opinion
‘Peace through strength’ when it comes to supporting Israel and confronting Iran
Since its inception, the Islamic Republic has been at war with the West.
Feb. 5, 2025
Sandra Hagee Parker
U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. Credit: ApostolisBril/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Biden must ask our Mideast allies a simple question: What do you need?
Jul. 12, 2022
Sandra Hagee Parker
Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) speaking at the 2013 Conservative Political Action Conference in National Harbor, Md. Credit: Gage Skidmore/Flickr.
Opinion
Sen. Rand Paul: The wrong man at the wrong time
Jul. 22, 2019
Sandra Hagee Parker