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Sarah Shulkind

Sarah Shulkind

Sarah Shulkind is the head of school at Milken Community School in Los Angeles.

School Classroom
Opinion
Educational malpractice and antisemitism resurgence in our schools
How have we allowed our classrooms to be co-opted as single-sided political platforms with a hyper-focus on “the evil of Zionism?”
Dec. 12, 2024
Sarah Shulkind