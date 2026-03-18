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Seth J. Frantzman

The Syrian Tiyas Military Airbase, also known as the T-4 Airbase, in Homs Province. Source: Screenshot via Wikimapia.
Opinion
If someone told you the story of US involvement in Syria, it might go like this ...
They call those who oppose leaving “war mongers.” I’m a peace monger. I want peace in Syria. But what I see America doing is fueling a new round of conflict against people who helped save the world from ISIS.
Dec. 27, 2018
Seth J. Frantzman
Click photo to download. Caption: Seth J. Frantzman.
World News
Egypt’s ‘economic woes’ distract from religious extremist reality
Feb. 6, 2012
Seth J. Frantzman
Click photo to download. Caption: Seth J. Frantzman
Israel News
Why ‘Compete’ with the Holocaust?
Jan. 16, 2012
Seth J. Frantzman
Click photo to download. Caption: Seth J. Frantzman
Opinion
Don’t try to fix Pakistani duplicity
Jan. 9, 2012
Seth J. Frantzman
Click photo to download. Caption: Seth J. Frantzman.
Israel News
Segregating Israel’s Bus System? Behind the Headlines
Jan. 2, 2012
Seth J. Frantzman
Click photo to download. Caption: Christopher Hitchens. Credit: PD.
Israel News
Hitchens, Havel and Chomsky
Dec. 26, 2011
Seth J. Frantzman
Click photo to download. Caption: The Mughrabi Bridge. Credit: Seth J. Frantzman.
Israel News
The Mughrabi Bridge Controversy
Dec. 19, 2011
Seth J. Frantzman
(Click photo to download. Caption: Seth J. Frantzman)
OPINION: Ad Campaign Yields ‘I’m Offended’ Tsunami
Dec. 5, 2011
Seth J. Frantzman
Click photo to download. Caption: Seth Frantzman.
News
The ‘Israel Loved Dictators’ Canard
Nov. 28, 2011
Seth J. Frantzman