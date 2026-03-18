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Simcha Chesner

Opinion
Israeli earthquake aid to Turkey and Syria reflects the paradox of human-God partnership
Does it make sense for Israel to invest millions of shekels and hours of skilled manpower in rescuing its enemies? The answer is yes, precisely because of the spiritual/physical connection upon which our tradition is based.
Feb. 10, 2023
Simcha Chesner
Israeli security personnel at the scene of a deadly shooting attack in the Neve Ya'akov neighborhood of Jerusalem, Jan. 27, 2023. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
The old-new antisemitism
Feb. 5, 2023
Simcha Chesner
Torah scroll. Credit: Ungvar/Shutterstock.
Opinion
Jewish law supports democracy
Jan. 29, 2023
Simcha Chesner
Tens of thousands of Israelis protest against the proposed changes to the legal system in Tel Aviv, Jan. 21, 2023. Photo by Flash90.
Opinion
Dialogue or destruction
The new Israeli government must not demonize the opposition.
Jan. 22, 2023
Simcha Chesner
The Knesset Assembly Hall, June 30, 2022. Photo by Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
Opinion
Israel needs a combination of liberal and conservative thinking
Liberal thinking is open to change but often does not reflect the real world.
Jan. 11, 2023
Simcha Chesner