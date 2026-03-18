More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
Steve Lipman

Steve Lipman

Steve Lipman is a staff writer at the Jewish Week.

Theater, Plays, Auditorium
Opinion
The changing prejudice Jews face in America: From reel antisemitism to real antisemitism
The 20th-century “We won’t attack you but know your place in ‘our’ society” has turned to in-your-face vitriol that targets anti-Zionists, where slurs and worse are in the open.
Feb. 2, 2026
Steve Lipman
Miniature Torah, part of the National Library of Israel collection. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
The biblical roots of antisemitism
Dec. 21, 2022
Steve Lipman