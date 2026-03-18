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Tom Gross

Tom Gross

Tom Gross is a British journalist and commentator on international affairs.

Mishal Husain (cropped)
Opinion
‘BBC’ in English is in many ways worse about Israel than ‘BBC Arabic’
Some British and Irish journalists speak about the Jewish state with venom, even more so than some Arab journalists.
Dec. 14, 2023
Tom Gross
From left: Presidential envoy to the Northwestern Federal District Ilya Klebanov, Chief Sanitary Inspector Gennady Onishchenko, Leningrad Region Governor Valery Serdyukov, Prime Minister Vladimir Putin, Concord factory director Yevgeny Prigozhin, Sept. 20, 2010. Credit: Government of the Russian Federation via Wikimedia Commons.
Opinion
No, Prigozhin was not Jewish
Aug. 28, 2023
Tom Gross
Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks in Raleigh, N.C., in March 2016. Credit: Flickr.
Opinion
Pressure on Democrat presidential candidates unnerves many Jews
Apr. 29, 2019
Tom Gross