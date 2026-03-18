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Valerie Greenfeld

Former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, March 8, 2022. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Opinion
Pence through strength
America must lead the charge for freedom again.
Mar. 13, 2022
Valerie Greenfeld
Volodymyr Zelenskyy gives a victory speech after being elected as Ukrainian president on April 21, 2019. Source: Screenshot.
Opinion
Russia invades the Ukrainian capital
Feb. 27, 2022
Valerie Greenfeld