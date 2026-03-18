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Yochai Dimri

A view of the Israeli city of Ma’ale Adumim, located four miles from Jerusalem’s municipal boundary, Jan. 4, 2017. Credit: Yaniv Nadav/Flash90.
Opinion
Settlements are a bridge to socio-economic peace
It’s time to explain to Israel’s party heads that what both Israel and the Arabs need already exists on the ground in Judea and Samaria.
Mar. 31, 2019
Yochai Dimri