Zvika Klein

The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
The Maricopa County supervisor has “been an outspoken supporter of the Jewish community and felt it was important to ensure the candidate he nominated was aligned with this core belief,” a spokesman told JNS.
Two decades after the founding of the popular program to fund trips to Israel, the Adelsons talk about why they embraced the effort in 2011, and the impact that they feel it has had on Jewish continuity.