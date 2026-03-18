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Zvika Klein

Sheldon and Dr. Miriam Adelson. Credit: Wikimedia Commons.
Features
Birthright at 20: An interview with power-couple philanthropists Sheldon and Miriam Adelson
Two decades after the founding of the popular program to fund trips to Israel, the Adelsons talk about why they embraced the effort in 2011, and the impact that they feel it has had on Jewish continuity.
Jun. 23, 2020
Zvika Klein