Bipartisan House bill supports stronger US-Israel healthcare ties

(May 13, 2024 / JNS)

A new House bill, which goes by the “MIRACLE” Medical Technology Act—for “maximizing Israel-U.S. research advancement and collaborative leadership in emerging” medical tech—aims to strengthen U.S. and Israeli healthcare ties.

“Similar to the United States, Israel is a leading hub for new and innovative health-related technology,” said Rep. Vern Buchanan (R-Fla.), who introduced the bill.

The congressman led the bipartisan legislation with Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks (R-Iowa) and Rep. Darren Soto (D-Fla.) “to help foster and build stronger ties in health care between the United States and our greatest ally in the Middle East, Israel,” he said.

The bill promotes U.S. and Israeli research and development, “innovation hubs to accelerate the development and commercialization of new and emerging health technologies” and protects health intellectual property for biologicals that the two nations share.

It also addresses hospital cybersecurity, telemedicine infrastructure, programs to prevent diseases and training, and establishes a “U.S. Israel Health Care Collaboration Center,” per Buchanan’s office.

“At a time when Israel is under attack, it is critical that potential medical breakthroughs are not stifled,” Miller-Meeks said.

Soto said that as a world leader, Washington must “welcome opportunities to improve our development of medical devices, pharmaceuticals and other solutions such as early-stage clinical trials.”

AIPAC, the Combat Antisemitism Movement, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and the Jewish Federations of North America supported the legislation.