Blinken: Hamas rejects Egyptian ceasefire proposal

( Nov. 5, 2024 / JNS )

The Hamas terrorist group in Gaza has rejected an Egyptian proposal for a short-term ceasefire in exchange for the release of four Israeli hostages, according to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Speaking with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Monday, Blinken said, “Hamas has once again refused to release even a limited number of hostages to secure a ceasefire and relief for the people of Gaza,” according to a State Department readout of the call.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi had put forward a 12-day proposal at the end of October that would have started with a 48-hour ceasefire followed by Hamas releasing four captives over the next 10 days, two Arab diplomats told The Times of Israel on Monday.

The abductees would have fallen under the humanitarian category, which includes women, the elderly and the sick.

In exchange, Jerusalem was to have released around 100 Palestinian terrorists from Israeli jails.

Over the 12-day period, Israel and Hamas were to have held indirect talks on extending the ceasefire.

Another proposal from Doha last week reportedly involved the release of 11 hostages in exchange for a one-month ceasefire, with priority given to living female captives.

During talks in Doha at the end of last month, CIA Director Bill Burns reportedly proposed a 28-day ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for Hamas releasing eight hostages and Israel freeing dozens of Palestinian prisoners.

Mossad Director David Barnea told relatives of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza in a recent meeting that the prospects for even a small agreement with the terrorist group are low, as Hamas has not changed its demands from July that include an end to the war and a full withdrawal of Israel troops.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly said that Jerusalem will not agree to end the war against Hamas.

Fifty-one out of the 101 hostages still being held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip are alive, according to the latest Israeli intelligence assessments.

The premier on Monday presented a new proposal that would see Israel pay millions of dollars for each hostage in exchange for safe passage abroad for the captors and their families, Channel 12 reported on Monday.

Netanyahu previewed this type of proposal in a statement following the killing of Hamas terror leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza on Oct. 16.

“To the Hamas terrorists, I say—your leaders are fleeing and will be eliminated. I call on anyone holding our hostages: lay down your weapons and return our hostages, and we will allow you to leave and live. At the same time, I say that anyone who harms our hostages will pay with his life, and we will settle accounts with him.”