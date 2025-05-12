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Opinion   Column

Despite the chatter, Israel remains on the US radar

The enduring partnership between the United States and Israel continues to be a cornerstone of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

May. 12, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Despite the chatter, Israel remains on the US radar

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Ben-Gurion International Airport
Israeli security forces at the site where a missile fired from the Houthis in Yemen hit an area of Ben-Gurion International Airport, May 4, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

Despite shifting geopolitical dynamics and internal debates within the United States, Israel continues to hold a central position in American strategic considerations. The upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to the Middle East underscores the enduring importance of the U.S.-Israel relationship, even as discussions with Iran progress and regional tensions fluctuate.

Israel’s military strategy has undergone significant changes in recent weeks, particularly in its approach to Hamas. The Israeli government and military have initiated operations aimed at compelling Hamas to surrender by isolating it from the civilian population it often uses as human shields. This includes relocating a substantial portion of Gaza’s population to humanitarian zones in the south, while maintaining pressure on Hamas to release hostages.

The Israeli government believes that only through sustained military pressure can it secure the return of hostages, as evidenced by prior hostage releases, which came following intense military operations. This approach aligns with prior statements by Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, that a temporary ceasefire leading to renewed combat may be necessary to achieve strategic objectives.

Israel has historically provided significant humanitarian aid to Gaza, at times exceeding the amount needed to feed Gaza’s population. However, concerns have been raised about the diversion of aid by Hamas for militant purposes. In response, Israel, in coordination with the United States, is working to implement a strategy involving private and international organizations to deliver aid in controlled quantities, ensuring it reaches the intended recipients and is used appropriately.

The recent missile attacks by Houthi rebels, targeting Ben-Gurion International Airport, highlight the persistent threats posed by Iran’s proxies. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has emphasized that Israel will respond at a time and place of its choosing, including actions against Iran itself. This stance reflects Israel’s determination to counteract Iranian aggression, despite U.S. requests that it refrain from actions that could disrupt ongoing negotiations with Tehran.

Within the United States, of course, is a spectrum of opinions regarding support for Israel. While some voices advocate for a re-evaluation of the relationship, the prevailing sentiment remains supportive, particularly in the context of ensuring that Iran does not acquire a nuclear weapon.

Israel’s position on the strategic radar of the United States remains significant, and is shaped by shared security interests, regional dynamics, and the imperative to address threats from adversaries like Iran and its proxies. While challenges persist, the enduring partnership between the United States and Israel continues to be a cornerstone of Middle Eastern geopolitics.

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