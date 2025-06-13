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Opinion   Column

Israel’s war of retribution

This war may be the one that changes the face of region and signifies that the era of attacking Israel is over.

Jun. 13, 2025
Fiamma Nirenstein

Israel’s war of retribution

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Israeli Air Force fighter
An Israeli Air Force fighter jet at the Tel Nof Airbase in central Israel, Jan. 1, 2024. Photo by Moshe Shai/Flash90.
Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein Fiamma Nirenstein
Fiamma Nirenstein is an Italian-Israeli journalist, author and senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs (JCFA). An adviser on antisemitism to Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she served in the Italian Parliament (2008-2013) as vice president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. A founding member of the Friends of Israel Initiative, she has written 15 books, including October 7, Antisemitism and the War on the West, and is a leading voice on Israel, the Middle East, Europe and the fight against antisemitism.

The operation carried out by Israel in the early morning hours of June 13 had been planned since November. If it had not been put into action, Israel would have paid with its life since it looked like Iran had nuclear bombs ready and thousands of ballistic missiles prepared to deliver them and destroy the small Jewish homeland.

The turning point came quickly, but the direction and the lies had been evident for years.

Those who understand extremist Islam know that its adherents cannot give up their eschatological mission through a political negotiation, not even with U.S. President Donald Trump. In his statements, he showed a sense of reality when he warned Iran to make a deal, but they refused.

Just like the prodigious operations undertaken by Israel to win the 1967 Six-Day War, which was built over years of preparation by the Israeli army and the Mossad—knowing that it was the fundamental aim of Egypt and Syria to destroy Israel—the attack was again prepared down to the smallest detail. As always, it’s the circumstances that compel action. The training was not only technical, but of heart and soul, to face the impossible some 1,200 miles away.

In that land, in 2006, Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who combined the brutal oppression of his people with a Shi’ite mystical project to destroy the Jewish people and dominate the world, as he declared even at the United Nations, organized an international cartoon contest mocking the Holocaust. It was followed by an international conference to deny the Holocaust.

Billions of dollars, spent at the expense of the starving Iranian people, were invested in building the ultimate weapon to destroy the Jews.

Meanwhile, an iron ring was forged to strangle Israel at its borders and in its streets through terror. The Iranian masses, enslaved by the regime, shouted daily, “Death to Israel.” Hamas received the plans and weapons for Oct. 7, 2024; Hezbollah got the missiles and its very existence. Tehran exported hatred of Jews to the streets and universities of the world.

If anyone in this world polluted by lies against Israel is still capable of recognizing the truth, they will understand that a new era is here and breathe a sense of relief as evil has found someone willing to fight it.

Iranian friends, many of whom have good relations with the Jews, are grateful and hope that this finally marks the end of one of the most cruel and repressive regimes of women, dissidents and homosexuals.

Before the 1979 Iranian Revolution, problems between members of the multi-ethnic country and the Jewish people were nominal. It was the leader of the revolution, Ruhollah Khomeini, who decided to ally with the antisemitic, anti-American Communist forces, defining Israel as “a colonial imperialist state.” Other Iranian leaders, Ali Khamenei and Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani, repeated the aim to destroy Israel as a partner of America’s “global arrogance.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu noted that since last year, it had become clear that while Trump was initiating talks with the Iranian regime, its leaders continued to push for enriching uranium. Its dream was not only destroying Israel but of dominating the world with a nuclear weapon in fanatical hands.

The Hamas-led terrorist attacks in Israeli communities on Oct. 7, 2023, led many to proclaim the end of the Jewish state. Hamas pointed the way with premeditated slaughter. Hezbollah attempted to follow suit on Oct. 8, launching rockets and missiles at Israel’s northern communities. The pager and walkie-talkie operation Israel facilitated last September against Hezbollah operatives, coupled with the assassination of both Hamas and Hezbollah senior leadership, led to the expulsion of Bashar Assad in Syria. The tide began to turn.

On June 13, Israel’s fight for its survival through autonomous decisions and a surprise military operation has restored the pride and, hopefully, future safety of this tiny country.

In Israel, people woke up in the middle of the night. This time, they were asked to be more prepared than usual to go down two floors instead of one, if possible. There are no wars without a price.

But this war may be the one that changes the face of the region. If Israel’s strength holds and if the Americans remain with them, even through negotiations, it may bring about a peace that says the era of attacking Israel is over, and that Israel no longer has to fight every day to survive.

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